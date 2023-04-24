April 23, 2023
Election process and redistricting subject of the next Whiteside Forum

In 2021, this intersection at O'Connor and St. Vincents Ave (Illinois 351) in La Salle is where a proposed map of three congressional districts would meet, which at the time was considered one of the most gerrymandered proposals on record.

MORRISON – The Whiteside Forum will host a free presentation, “Democratic Values and the Political Process: Elections, Redistricting, and Gerrymandering,” by guest speaker Paul Edleman at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

Edleman will discuss redistricting, the election process, the electoral college, voting rules and regulations, followed by a Q&A session.

Edleman is a political science professor at Sauk Valley Community College. The presentation is the forum’s last event for the current season.

For information, text 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.

