LANARK- The Twice-Sold Tales Bookstore, 504 W. Illinois Route 64, will host an anniversary book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. The bookstore’s items are on sale for half off. Proceeds from the sale will go toward supporting the Lanark Public Library’s programs and collections.