Home of Hope offering Grief Recovery Method program

DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will offer a Grief Recovery Method program for those challenged by losing a loved one.

The program, which is free and open to the public, does not have a start date. The schedule will be determined based on registration information. To register, call 815-288-4673.

The program will help guide grievers through a series of actions to ease the pain associated with their feelings. The program is being led by grief specialist Ken Lawson.

For more information, visit homeofhopeonline.org or facebook.com/HomeofHopeCWC.