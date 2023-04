ROCK FALLS - University of Illinois Extension will conduct a Walk for Hunger event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St.

Attendees will be able to raise hunger awareness and support the health of their neighbors. Participants are required to bring one healthy, shelf-stable food item to be donated to the Sauk Valley Food Bank. Family activities are available along the walk’s path. Check-in is at the Larson Shelter.

For more information, call 815-632-3611.