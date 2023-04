STERLING- The Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary Club will host a blood drive from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Gaffey Home Nursing and Hospice, 3408 River Road.

Admission to the blood drive is open to the public.

Attendees must bring a photo ID. Participants are encouraged to eat before donating.

Appointments are required to donate. To schedule an appointment, email sharonkgaffey@yahoo.com