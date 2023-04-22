Clinton Symphony Orchestra performing concert Saturday

CLINTON- The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform its final indoor concert for the 69th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. S.

The orchestra will perform songs including the opening overture to Joseph Haydn’s opera “L’isola Disabitata,” and Brahms “Variations on a theme of Joseph Haydn.” The concert also features Canadian pianist Lorraine Min performing Brahms “Piano Concerto No. 1″ in D minor.

Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $20 for adults and free for students.

For more information, visit clintonsymphony.org.