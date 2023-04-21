April 20, 2023
Rock Falls Birding Trail Committee’s spring migration walk will be May 6

A blue heron, dubbed "Big Bird" by the Coloma Park District staff, strolls past the "no swimming" and "no fishing" signs at Centennial Park in Rock Falls in a file photo. (Alex T)

ROCK FALLS - The Rock Falls Birding Trail Committee’s spring migration walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in the Little Red Schoolhouse parking lot at Centennial Park, 510 E. 11th St.

The walk is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to search for vireos, warblers, flycatchers, and other birds. The walk is being led by local birder Tom Doig. Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, and dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.

