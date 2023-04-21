RiverChor performing spring concert April 30 in Clinton

CLINTON - RiverChor will perform its annual spring concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. S.

Admission to the concert is free. Donations will be accepted.

The concert features songs including William Billings’ “David’s Lamentation,” “Anthony O Daly,” arranged by Samuel Barber, “Regina Coeli,” by Wolfgang Mozart, “The Lamentations of Jeremiah,” by Z. Randall Stroope, “How Can I Keep From Singing?” by Taylor Davis, “Geistliches Lied,” arranged by Johannes Brahms, and “Saul” by Egil Hovland.

RiverChor’s tenor and bass sections will sing Tim Y. Jones “Pirate Song.” The soprano and alto sections are performing Huddie Ledbetter’s “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie,” which was arranged by Robert Jones. The concert will conclude with “Bile Them Cabbage Down,” arranged by Mack Wilburg, and “The Road Home,” by Stephen Paulus.

For more information, visit RiverChor.org.