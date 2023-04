DIXON- The Dixon Lioness Lions Club will hold April Quartermania beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Dixon Elks Lodge 779, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.

The Quartermania is free and open to the public.

Proceeds from the event will go toward local charities.

Attendees can bid on prizes donated by local businesses and vendors. Items range in price from 25 cents to $1. Bid paddles will be available for $5. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. Food will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m.