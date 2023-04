POLO- The Tri County Gun Club of Polo, 3441 S. Brookville Road, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6-7.

The open house is free and open to the public.

The open house features 10 different shooting sports, door prizes, and raffles. An NRA Women on Target class will also be offered. Two food vendors are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s ranges will be open with a range officer or instructor in charge.

For more information, visit tcgc.net.