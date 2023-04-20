Sterling man accused of kidnapping Dixon woman for ransom

DIXON – A 27-year-old Sterling man was charged Thursday with kidnapping a Dixon woman with the intent of holding her for ransom.
According to Lee County Court records, Jordan J. Heintzelman forced the woman into a car in Dixon and drove her to Sterling “with the intent to secretly confine [her] ... and did so with the intent to obtain ransom [from her].”
In addition to aggravated kidnapping, which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison, Heintzelman is charged with kidnapping, a charge that doesn’t mention ransom and carries three to seven years; intimidation, punishable by two to five years; and battery, unlawful restraint and two counts of violating an order of protection, all punishable by one to four years.
According to the document, Heintzelman threatened to keep the woman confined, hence the intimidation charge, wouldn’t let her out of his vehicle, which is unlawful restraint, and committed battery by putting his hand around her neck. She had an order of protection against him at the time, court records show.
He was arrested Tuesday and is in Lee County jail on $500,000 bond.
Heintzelman, formerly of Dixon, also has another active Lee County case filed Jan. 30 accusing him of another two counts of violating an order of protection, one count that notes he has a previous conviction for domestic battery. Each is punishable by one to four years in prison.
He posted $2,500 of his $25,000 bond on Jan. 31, pleaded not guilty March 7 and has a May 18 pretrial conference in that case.
In two other Lee County cases, on Jan. 3, 2020, he pleaded guilty to the 2018 domestic battery and to a 2017 charge of dealing marijuana, and was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Four counts of possession of a controlled substance and another count of battery were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Dec. 11, 2018, Heintzelman pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in a 2015 case and was sentenced to two years. Possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a gun and ammunition with a FOID card were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In Whiteside County, he was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor. He has a a pretrial conference April 27.