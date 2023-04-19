Rock Falls Police Department awarded K-9 protective vest

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest donated from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks, the police department said in a news release.

The vest is custom-fitted and NIJ-certified. Each vest weighs around four to five pounds, has a five-year warranty, and is valued at $1,800.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.