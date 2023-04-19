April 19, 2023
Rock Falls Police Department awarded K-9 protective vest

By Shaw Local News Network
Rock Falls Police Department K9 Fahgo

Rock Falls Police Department K9 Fahgo (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department )

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest donated from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks, the police department said in a news release.

The vest is custom-fitted and NIJ-certified. Each vest weighs around four to five pounds, has a five-year warranty, and is valued at $1,800.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

Rock Falls Police Department K9 handler Dustin Sugars and K9 Fahgo.

Rock Falls Police Department K9 handler Dustin Sugars and K9 Fahgo. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department )

