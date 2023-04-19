Retirement savings informational session will be May 9 in Dixon

STERLING - The Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an Illinois Secure Choice retirement savings program informational session at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Brandywine Banquet, 441 Illinois Route 2 in Dixon.

Registration is required to attend.

Mike Loos, Tom Gleissner, and Nick Lareau, representatives from Edward Jones, will teach attendees about the state’s mandatory retirement program, options available to employers, and details of Illinois Secure Choice. Attendees must register by Friday, May 5. To register, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.

The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

For more information, call 815-625-2400 or visit saukvalleyareachamber.com.