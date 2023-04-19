April 18, 2023
Retirement savings informational session will be May 9 in Dixon

Flyer for the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce next Lunch and Learn event

Flyer for the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce next Lunch and Learn event (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce )

STERLING - The Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an Illinois Secure Choice retirement savings program informational session at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Brandywine Banquet, 441 Illinois Route 2 in Dixon.

Registration is required to attend.

Mike Loos, Tom Gleissner, and Nick Lareau, representatives from Edward Jones, will teach attendees about the state’s mandatory retirement program, options available to employers, and details of Illinois Secure Choice. Attendees must register by Friday, May 5. To register, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.

The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

For more information, call 815-625-2400 or visit saukvalleyareachamber.com.

