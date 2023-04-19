Ogle County residents-only recycling event April 28

OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is open to Ogle County residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items accepted for recycling include all TVs, computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, tablets, cell phones, FAX machines, scanners, laptops, video gaming equipment, printers, cell phones, radios, cameras, rechargeable batteries, calculators, digital clocks, copiers, CFL bulbs, holiday light strands, extension cords, DVD players, VCRs, phone systems, cable and satellite boxes, stereo equipment, shredders (no tubs), CDs, DVDs, and printer ink cartridges. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

The items must be limited to seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not be accepted.

For information, call 815-732-4020, visit oglecountyil.gov or the OCSWMD Facebook page.