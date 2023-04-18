Sheriff seeks help finding longtime Sterling felon wanted on theft charge

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a Sterling man wanted for felony theft.
Matthias L. Johnson, 40, was charged April 12 with theft worth more than $500 but less than $10,000, which is punishable by two to five years in prison.
His brother, Isaiah M. Johnson, 37, of Rock Falls, was charged the same day with the same crime; he pleaded not guilty April 13 and is in Whiteside County jail on $15,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing Monday.
According to charging documents, on April 1 the Johnsons stole a laundry list of antiques from a man who estimated their value at around $4,300.
Matthias Johnson is white, 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and dark blond hair. He is believed still be in the Sterling-Rock Falls area, Sheriff John Booker said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Department at 815-772-4044 or the anonymous tip line, Whiteside County Crime Stoppers, at 815-625-7967. Information that leads to his capture could bring up to a $1,000 reward.
Matthias Johnson has three previous burglary convictions in Whiteside County.
He was sentenced in 2000 to four years with the Department of Corrections Impact Incarceration Program, commonly known as boot camp, for the first conviction.
The program allows participants to significantly reduce their sentence if they successfully complete it.
His probation was revoked after being charged in the second case, and he was sentenced in 2001 to six years in boot camp for that conviction.
He was sentenced to a straight four years in prison in 2006 for the third burglary conviction.
He also has a pending felony case in Lee County, where he was charged Sept. 21 with possession of a stolen debit card. He has yet to make an appearance in that case.