Route 30 bridge painting begins April 24 in Morrison

MORRISON- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, bridge painting along U.S. Route 30 will begin Monday, April 24.

The work zone is located two and a half miles west of Morrison.

The bridge will be open to one lane of traffic controlled by signals. The in-roadway work is expected to be completed by Thursday, June 15.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. When feasible, alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.