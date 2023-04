ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls High School Alumni Association will host a Guest Bartender Night fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cochran’s Pub, 322 W. Second St.

The fundraiser is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

Attendees will be able to meet the association’s board members. Participants can also become association members. Raffle items are being distributed.

Proceeds are intended to construct a restroom for the Rock Falls High School baseball and softball fields.