Sauk Valley Home and Garden Show will be April 22 in Sterling

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Home and Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public.

Participants can learn about ideas for their homes, gardens or remodeling projects. Vendors are displaying products and services for interior and exterior remodeling, construction and building materials. The show will give away $100 to one attendee to spend at the vendor of their choice.

For more information, call 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.