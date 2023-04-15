April 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sauk Valley Home and Garden Show will be April 22 in Sterling

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sauk Valley Home and Garden Show will be Saturday, March 12

The Sauk Valley Home and Garden Show will be April 22. (Photo from pexels)

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Home and Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public.

Participants can learn about ideas for their homes, gardens or remodeling projects. Vendors are displaying products and services for interior and exterior remodeling, construction and building materials. The show will give away $100 to one attendee to spend at the vendor of their choice.

For more information, call 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.

SVM Community BriefsSterling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois