Morrison Heritage Museum to offer afternoon programs starting April 30

MORRISON – Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, will host monthly afternoon programs after it reopens Sunday, April 30.

The programs are free and open to the public.

The programs will be presented by the Morrison Historical Society. Refreshments are being provided. Attendees also will be able to explore the museum’s exhibits. The museum is accessible from the back parking lot.

The first four programs will be:

“Learning About Our Amish Neighbors” by Marc Gravert at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30

“The Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative” by Patricia Pessman at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21

“In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia was My Headphone” by Steven Siefken at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4

“Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery” by Hillary Blevins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30

For more information, call 815-772-3084.