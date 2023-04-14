Female settlers subject of upcoming Lee County Historical Society program

DIXON- Guest speaker Carol Chandler will present a program on the so-called “Casket Girls” 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

Admission to the program is free.

Chandler’s program will explore early attempts to bring women to North America in the 1700s and 1800s to encourage early settlement and permanence. Attendees can learn about how these women and those that followed created these early settlements stability and the future of what would become the United States of America.

“Casket girls” was a corruption of the French-language term “filles à la cassette” which stood for “women with suitcases.”

The building is handicapped accessible and parking is located nearby.

For information, call 815-284-1134.