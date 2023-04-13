April 13, 2023
Michael Conrad Trio announced for Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls

Phillip Seward gives Rock Falls officer Brian Diaz a lesson on the hand drum Saturday, June 18, 2022 during Rock Falls tourism’s Bellson Music Fest.

Phillip Seward gives Rock Falls officer Brian Diaz a lesson on the hand drum Saturday during 2022's Bellson Music Fest. The Michael Conrad Trio was added to the event's lineup. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

ROCK FALLS- Michael Conrad Trio was announced as a new act that will appear during the Bellson Music Festival June 10 at RB&W Park.

The trio includes Mike Conrad, a composer and associate professor of jazz studies at the University of Northern Iowa; Katie Ernest on bass; and Jameson Scriver, a drummer and contemporary jazz composer Jameson Scriver.

Five bands are now scheduled for the second annual event designed to honor the legacy of arranger, composer, drummer, and band leader Louie Bellson, a Rock Falls native. The music fest’s headliner is the Walfredo Reyes Jr. Trio.

For more information, call 815-622-1106, email director@visitrockfalls.com or visit louiebellson.com.

