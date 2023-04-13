Honor Flight hosting breakfast fundraiser Sunday in Dixon

DIXON - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 16, at the Dixon VFW Post 540, 1560 Illinois Route 38.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

Donations will be being accepted. Proceeds will go toward sending veterans on the next Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

The menu includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, and beverages. Flat Top Griddle raffle tickets are available for purchase. The drawing will be held after the breakfast.