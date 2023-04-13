April 13, 2023
Honor Flight hosting breakfast fundraiser Sunday in Dixon

Members of the Lee County Honor Flight gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during their visit to Washington D.C. in September.

Members of the Lee County Honor Flight gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during their visit to Washington D.C. in September. (Provided by Larry Guenzler)

DIXON - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 16, at the Dixon VFW Post 540, 1560 Illinois Route 38.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

Donations will be being accepted. Proceeds will go toward sending veterans on the next Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

The menu includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, and beverages. Flat Top Griddle raffle tickets are available for purchase. The drawing will be held after the breakfast.

