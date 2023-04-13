April 13, 2023
Forreston FFA annual greenhouse sale features 300 hanging baskets

Welcome to Forreston sign. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON- The Forreston FFA and high school agriculture program will begin its annual greenhouse sales from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, April 29, at the Forreston Junior/Senior High School greenhouse, 601 E. Main St.

The sale includes new plants, returning plants, vegetables, and over 300 hanging baskets. Koeller Forreston Hardware will also have greenhouse plants for sale. The sale dates are subject to change because of supply or weather.

The greenhouse sale dates include:

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday April 29.
  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday May, 2.
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5.
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.
  • 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
SVM Community Briefs
