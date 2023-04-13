Forreston FFA annual greenhouse sale features 300 hanging baskets

FORRESTON- The Forreston FFA and high school agriculture program will begin its annual greenhouse sales from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, April 29, at the Forreston Junior/Senior High School greenhouse, 601 E. Main St.

The sale includes new plants, returning plants, vegetables, and over 300 hanging baskets. Koeller Forreston Hardware will also have greenhouse plants for sale. The sale dates are subject to change because of supply or weather.

The greenhouse sale dates include: