Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives for National Volunteer Month

The American Red Cross will partner with Peanuts to host blood drives across Lee and Whiteside counties to celebrate National Volunteer Month.

Donors are urged to make and keep appointments. The Red Cross will accept donations of all blood types, especially those with type O blood and platelet donors, to meet the demand and help keep the blood supply strong enough to support patient care.

Donors who give blood during the month of April will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts shirt while supplies last. Blood donors who come in during the month are also being automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Amboy: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Amboy High School, 11 E. Hawley St.

Dixon: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road

Dixon: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Raynor Manufacturing Company, 1101 E. River Road

Sterling: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.