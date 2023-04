DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois Route 2, will host a Meet the Majors Fair from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the college’s West Mall.

Admission to the fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees can speak with SVCC instructors about different college majors. Participants will be able to ask questions, try to find a major, and learn how a major can lead to certain careers.

For more information, email eann.e.cox@svcc.edu.