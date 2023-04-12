Rock Falls police seek suspect who may have shot at occupied vehicle

ROCK FALLS – Police are looking for an 18-year-old Rock Falls man accused of shooting at people in a vehicle in the alley in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue around 11:36 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was injured, but when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that was hit by gunfire and multiple witnesses to the shooting, police said in a news release.
Investigators say Nikolas A. Fowler fired at least two shots toward the people in the the damaged vehicle, then fled.
He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, and bond is set at $100,000.
Anyone with information on Fowler’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him because he may be armed, but are asked to call Rock Falls police at 815-622-1140 or the anonymous reward hotline, Whiteside County Crime Stoppers, at 815-625-7867.