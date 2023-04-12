Police receive false threat of shooting at Dixon High School

DIXON – The Dixon Police Department received a false report this morning that a student had been shot at Dixon High School in a “swatting” attempt.
“Swatting” is when a prank call is made to emergency services so that a large, armed police presence responds to a certain place.
At 8:33 a.m., the department received a call to the non-emergency line from a man with a foreign accent claiming a student had been shot, police said in a news release. The telecommunicator continued asking questions, and it was difficult to understand the caller.
“Due to the caller’s response to the questions, it was very clear that this caller was attempting a ‘swatting’ situation at Dixon High School,” according to the release.
Similar false shooter threats were made in Freeport, Rockford and Springfield, the release said.
The Dixon High School administration and school resource officer conducted a search of the school and didn’t find any student who had been shot.
“With any comment or threat, the safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and we take any threats with the utmost seriousness,” the release said.
The phone call is being investigated, and those with information can call 815-288-4411.