Equity forum, hunger walk on upcoming U of I Extension calendar

STERLING - The University of Illinois-Extension for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties announced the following events:

Opportunity Equity Forum: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 13 W. Seventh St., Sterling. Attendees can learn about local, state, and national business support programs. Representatives from the Sauk Valley Small Business Development Center, the Illinois Office of Minority Economic Empowerment, the U.S. Commercial Service, and the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will attend. Light snacks are being served. For information, call 815-732-2191, ext. 12.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 13 W. Seventh St., Sterling. Attendees can learn about local, state, and national business support programs. Representatives from the Sauk Valley Small Business Development Center, the Illinois Office of Minority Economic Empowerment, the U.S. Commercial Service, and the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will attend. Light snacks are being served. For information, call 815-732-2191, ext. 12. Walk for Hunger Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. Participants can raise hunger awareness and support the health of our neighbors. Attendees are required to bring one healthy shelf-stable food item to be donated to the Sauk Valley Food Bank. Check-in is at the Larson Shelter. For information, call 815-632-3611.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. Participants can raise hunger awareness and support the health of our neighbors. Attendees are required to bring one healthy shelf-stable food item to be donated to the Sauk Valley Food Bank. Check-in is at the Larson Shelter. For information, call 815-632-3611. Gardening Series: Learning in Lawn Chairs: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Lanark Community Garden, 26549 U.S. Highway 52, Lanark. Attendees can discuss ways to plant in practical containers, raised beds, and straw bales. For information, visit go.illinois.edu/learninginlawnchairs.