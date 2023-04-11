University of Illinois Extension releases upcoming events calendar

STERLING- University of Illinois-Extension for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties released its upcoming calendar of spring events and programs.

Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required and available online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

Cooking with Vegetables: Carroll County Master Gardeners: 5 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Thomson Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson. Attendees can learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes using fresh broccoli. Register by calling 815-259-2480.

4-H Junior Gardener SPIN Club: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays April 18, through Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Attendees can learn about gardening by growing vegetables and flowers and learning to use the harvest. A portion of the grown produce will be given to food insecure situations. The club is for youth ages eight to 18. The cost is $10 for 4-H members and $30 for nonmembers. For more information call 815-857-3525. Register online at go.illinos.edu/LeeCoJG.

Native Plants: Sequence of Blooms: Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Get Savvy Monthly Webinar Series: Noon, Wednesday, May 3, online. Provides students, young adults and anyone seeking financial fitness skills with the ability to make decisions about money to build a stronger financial foundation. Register online at go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars.

Rabbit Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Attendees can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, different rabbit breeds, and how to show rabbits. The workshop is open to youths ages eight to 18. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideRabbit.

Walk for Hunger: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. Attendees can raise hunger awareness and support their neighbors health. Participants are required to bring one healthy shelf-stable food item to be donated to the Sauk Valley Food Bank. Check-in is at the Larson Shelter. For more information, call 815-632-3611.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Participants can learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. Register online at go.illinois.edu/YMHFASterling.

Invasive Plants: Beyond Outlawed: Four Seasons Gardening: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Garden Talk: Learning in Lawn Chairs: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Lanark Community Garden, 26549 U.S. Highway 52, Lanark. Attendees can discuss ways to plant in practical containers, raised beds, and straw bales. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/learninginlawnchairs.