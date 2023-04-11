Sterling YMCA to have Earth Day 5K, park project

STERLING- The Sterling Rock Falls YMCA will host an Earth Day 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Sinnissippi Park, Sinnissippi Road.

Admission to the 5K is open to the public.

Participants can run, walk, or stroll the 5K as an individual or with family. There is also an opportunity to take part in a park cleanup project.

Registration is required to attend. The cost is $10 per person or $15 for families of four. Attendees who register by 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, will receive a free shirt. Registration information is available at www.srfymca.org, or call 815-535-9622.