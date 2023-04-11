Sterling Police Department’s Run for the Badge 5K will be May 13

STERLING- The Sterling Police Department will host a Run for the Badge 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Fun Jump, 505 W. Lynn Blvd.

Admission to the 5K is free.

Participants can run, walk, or jog the 5K. Strollers and dogs are allowed. Free-will donations will be accepted to benefit the local Salvation Army. The first 150 registrants can receive a swag bag, race bib, and t-shirt.

Registration is required to attend. The registration deadline is Friday, April 21. To register, visit sterling-il.gov, the city of Sterling City Hall Facebook page, or the Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Ave.

For more information, call 815-632-6613 or email tmartin@sterling-il.gov.