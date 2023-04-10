Bi-County Cooperative Foundation will have trivia fundraiser

ROCK FALLS - The Bi-County Cooperative Foundation will host a trivia fundraiser beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public. Registration is required.

Attendees are encouraged to register in teams of four to eight people. The fundraiser will also feature a 50/50 raffle and a silent gift basket auction. Pizza is being provided.

Admission is $20 per person. Registration for the fundraiser is due Friday, April 14. To register, visit bit.ly/BiCoFo23.

For more information, email lboardsen@bi-county.org.

The foundation works collaboratively with the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative to improve the quality of education and inclusion of students in 11 public school districts in Whiteside and Carroll counties.