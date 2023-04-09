Florissa will have autism conference April 14 at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Florissa will host a conference titled Autism in a Neurodiverse World from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Sauk Valley Community College.

Admission to the conference is open to the public. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.

The conference will feature four presentations about the recent changes in the autism community.

The conference speakers include clinical psychologists Kelly Flanagan, Emily Padget, and Laura Gumbiner; speech and language pathologist Amy Boss; and behavior analyst and licensed clinical social worker Rae Bardell.

The presentations include:

Autism in a Neurodiverse World: to Infinity and Beyond

Introduction to Compassionate Applied Behavioral Analysis

Supporting Autistic Students within the classroom: best practices to promote success

Support for Autistic Employees

The training costs $50 for professionals and $20 for consumers and family members. Lunch will be provided. Six continuing education credits are available for professionals, and six PD hours are available for educators.

For more information, visit florissacenter.org or call 815-288-1905.

Florissa is a service facility at 114 N. Court in Dixon that helps children through age 18 with developmental, behavioral, social and emotional needs. It provides evaluation, diagnosis and treatment in one location.

It collaborates with KSB Hospital and Sinnissippi Centers. Other partners are Kreider Services, the Lee County Health Department, the Lee County Special Education Association and the Ogle County Educational Cooperative.