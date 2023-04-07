April 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Veterans resource fair being held April 19 in Rock Falls

By Shaw Local News Network
An honor guard stands at attention on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Park in Rock Falls.

ROCK FALLS- Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois and the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce will host a veterans resource fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th St.

Admission to the fair is free.

The fair will allow military veterans and spouses to learn about the resources available to them. Resources at the fair include unemployment assistance, VA benefits assistance, counseling services, employability training, military-to-civilian life transition planning, educational services, and housing assistance. Attendees can also enter to win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

For more information, call 815-632-3908 or email VeteransProgram@goodwillni.org.

