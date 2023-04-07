April 07, 2023
Opening reception for Eagle’s Nest Art Group show is April 29

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Groups Spring Membership Art Show (Photo provided by the Eagle’s Nest Art Group )

OREGON – The Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host an opening reception for its annual Spring Membership Art Show from 1 to 4 p.m. April 29 at the group’s gallery on the second floor of Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St.

Admission to the reception is free. An elevator is available to access the gallery.

The show features oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, glass work, pottery, gourd art, calligraphy and drawings. A selection of art prints and cards will be for sale. Refreshments are being served. Several of the artists will be available to welcome visitors.

The group is selling specially marked art pieces. Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Hands On Oregon project.

The art show is open from 1 to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 6 and 7.

For information, call 815-732-7783 or 815-734-6594.

