Florissa accepting registration for annual 5K April 29 in Dixon

DIXON- Florissa is accepting registration for its seventh annual Florissa 5K and Kids Fun Run Saturday, April 29, at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois Route 2.

The 5K will begin at 9.m. The race course is accessible for wheelchairs, strollers, and those with disabilities. Teams are encouraged to participate. The Kids Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. Children will receive a medal and T-shirt while supplies last.

The registration fee is $35 or $40 the day of the race. Children can participate for free. To register, visit Getmeregistered.com, lorissacenter.org, or Florissa and Kreider Services, 144 North Court.

Proceeds from the 5K will go toward supporting Florissa’s services and programs.

For information, email elys@kreiderservices.org or call 815-288-6691, ext. 249.