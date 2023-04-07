Dixon courthouse hosting child abuse awareness event April 14

DIXON - The Lee County Courts and Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center will host a child abuse awareness event from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, on the lawn of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 298-200 S. Ottawa Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature short presentations by local leaders to increase child abuse awareness. The presentations are being given by Matthew Klahn, Shining Star executive director Jessica Cash, Lee County State Attorney Charles Boonstra, and Karen Digby. The event will be held indoors if the weather is inclement.