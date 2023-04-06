Rock Falls Chamber accepting community garage sales registrations

ROCK FALLS - The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting registration for the Spring Community Garage Sale Days in Rock Falls and Sterling that will be May 19-21.

The event is open to Sterling and Rock Falls addresses.

Participants can set their own dates and times. Sellers will be provided with a tip sheet for social distancing and hosting a garage sale. Participants are responsible for their properties safety and compliance. Free maps will be posted online May 18.

Registration is $10 in person or $11 online. There is a $5 late registration fee after May 7. Registration includes a dot on the map and your address in the listing. The last day to register is Sunday, May 14. To register, visit rockfallschamber.com/garagesales or the Rock Falls Library, 1007 Seventh Ave.

For more information, visit rockfallschamber.com/garagesales.