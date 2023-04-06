Rep. McCombie hosting prescription drop-off event April 29 in Savanna

SAVANNA – House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) will host a drive-thru prescription drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at McCombie’s district office, 9317B, Illinois Route 84.

The event is free and open to the Carroll County residents.

Residents can drop off unused, expired, or unwanted prescriptions for proper disposal. The event will be attended by McCombie and Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping. Participants do not need to leave their vehicles to drop off their prescriptions.

For more information, call 815-291-8989.