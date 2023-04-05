Community Cross Walk being held Friday in Morrison

MORRISON - The Morrison Ministers’ Council will host its annual Good Friday Community Cross Walk beginning at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation, 408 Maple Ave.

The walk is free and open to the public.

Attendees will walk, sharing the cross, to Pleasant View Home via Jackson St. Parking is available at the Baptist church next to Resthave. Short worship services will be held at each location.

A bus is available for participants who do not want to walk or drive to Pleasant View. The bus will leave at 12:05 p.m. from the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 601 N. Jackson St.