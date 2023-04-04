Polo Woman’s Garden Club hosting perennial plant sale May 6

POLO - The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will host its annual perennial plant sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Polo Community High School agriculture department, 100 S. Union Ave.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward advancing gardening, city beautification, programs to stimulate amateur co-operative gardening interest, and aid forest, wildflower, bird, and pollinator protection.

Two Ace Hardware red-0steel wheelbarrows filled with a reusable lawn bag and garden-related items and a Merlin’s Greenhouse $25 gift certificate are being raffled off during the sale. Raffle tickets are $1 or six for $5 and available at each location, through a club member, or at the sale. Participants do not need to be present to win.

To donate to the sale, call 815-299-1416 or 432-413-9291.