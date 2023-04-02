Unity Christian School announces Q3 honor roll

FULTON – Unity Christian School recently announced its honor roll students for the third quarter of the spring 2023 semester.
Third-quarter honor roll
4.0 to 3.67 GPA
Seventh grade: Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creighton Kuebel, Nathaniel Leathers, Holly Martinez and Alexis Temple
Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Kaylee Davis, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Eliana Huisingh, Joe Striley and Maddy Wilbur
Freshmen: Zoe Martinez and Emily Merema
Sophomores: Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp
Juniors: Carsen Bennett, Anthony Bush, Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur
Seniors: Andrew Eslick, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Kaitlyn Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods
3.66 to 3.33 GPA
Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Grant Heun and Chloe Marten
Eighth grade: Maya Jones, Holden Paisley and Noah VonHolten
Freshmen: Abigail Middendorp and Levi Tegeler
Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Emily Striley and Nathan Woessner
Juniors: Landon Crocker
Seniors: Marissa Gabbard and Olivia Woessner
3.32 to 3.0 GPA
Seventh grade: N/A
Eighth grade: Cooper Boonstra, Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Elijah Johnson and Allison Weaver
Freshmen: Elizabeth Brown, Graham Foust and Maggie Wiik
Sophomores: Sara Hays and Dylan Wilkinson
Juniors: N/A
Seniors: Daniel Bork, Molly Meurs and Olivia VanKampen