Unity Christian School announces Q3 honor roll

FULTON – Unity Christian School recently announced its honor roll students for the third quarter of the spring 2023 semester.

Third-quarter honor roll

4.0 to 3.67 GPA

Seventh grade: Ella Behr, Luke Ellis, Creighton Kuebel, Nathaniel Leathers, Holly Martinez and Alexis Temple

Eighth grade: Amariah Catlin, Kaylee Davis, Elijah Eslick, Sidney Fuller, Eliana Huisingh, Joe Striley and Maddy Wilbur

Freshmen: Zoe Martinez and Emily Merema

Sophomores: Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp

Juniors: Carsen Bennett, Anthony Bush, Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur

Seniors: Andrew Eslick, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Allison Tegeler, Kaitlyn Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods

3.66 to 3.33 GPA

Seventh grade: Jake Bailey, Grant Heun and Chloe Marten

Eighth grade: Maya Jones, Holden Paisley and Noah VonHolten

Freshmen: Abigail Middendorp and Levi Tegeler

Sophomores: Ivan Paredero, Emily Striley and Nathan Woessner

Juniors: Landon Crocker

Seniors: Marissa Gabbard and Olivia Woessner

3.32 to 3.0 GPA

Seventh grade: N/A

Eighth grade: Cooper Boonstra, Korbyn Eversole, Kaylie Hays, Elijah Johnson and Allison Weaver

Freshmen: Elizabeth Brown, Graham Foust and Maggie Wiik

Sophomores: Sara Hays and Dylan Wilkinson

Juniors: N/A

Seniors: Daniel Bork, Molly Meurs and Olivia VanKampen