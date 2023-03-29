Milledgeville High School spring musical performances begin March 31

MILLEDGEVILLE — Milledgeville High School will perform its spring musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chadwick School, 19 School St.

Admission to the musical is $10.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” tells the story of six spellers going through the ups and downs of adolescent anxiety as they strive to earn the spelling bee champion title.

The cast features Gabe Pauley as Charlito “Chip” Tolentino, Lilianna Smith as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, Olivia Schurman as Leaf Coneybear, Rylan Shenefelt as William Barfeé, Lili Drinkall as Marcy Park, Isabella Peña as Olive Ostrovsky, Ainsley Yingling as Rona Lisa Perretti, Skyler Hartman as Vice Principal Donna Panch, and Wyatt Meiner as Mitch Mahoney. The cast also includes Alexander Chaffee, Alexandria Vallejo, Ava Schluter, and Cole Short.