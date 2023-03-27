Home of Hope announces April events

DIXON – The Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, recently announced upcoming events scheduled for April.

Spring Blooms: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Ashley Zell will demonstrate and create a spring bouquet. Due to limited space, registration is required by Friday, April 14.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Ashley Zell will demonstrate and create a spring bouquet. Due to limited space, registration is required by Friday, April 14. Hike for Health: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Attendees can take a guided tour led by the Franklin Creek Grist Mill. Participants must wear comfortable shoes, bring water and dress for the weather. The event is weather permitting. Registration is due Thursday, April 20.

9 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Attendees can take a guided tour led by the Franklin Creek Grist Mill. Participants must wear comfortable shoes, bring water and dress for the weather. The event is weather permitting. Registration is due Thursday, April 20. The Art of Breath: 6 p.m. Monday, April 24. Jody Perez will teach attendees breathing exercises; the principles of mindfulness; and how to apply them to deal with stress, illness and the demands of daily life. Registration is due Friday, April 21.

To register, call 815-288-4673 or email kekquist@hohrrv.com.