Bellson Music Fest returning June 10 to Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – The second annual Bellson Music Fest will be from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St.

Five bands will perform jazz and blues music to honor the legacy of drummer, arranger, composer and band leader Louie Bellson. The music festival’s headliner is the Walfredo Reyes Jr. Trio.

The soft pop-rock and funk group BAJA Band will perform at noon. The Starlight’s Theatre Blues Band is performing at 6 p.m. More information regarding the music fest will follow.

For information, call 815-622-1106, email director@visitrockfalls.com or visit louiebellson.com.