March 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Bellson Music Fest returning June 10 to Rock Falls

By Shaw Local News Network
Drummer Josh Duffee lights it up on the drum set while playing Louie Bellson’s most famous song “Skin Deep” during Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Music Fest last year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

ROCK FALLS – The second annual Bellson Music Fest will be from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St.

Five bands will perform jazz and blues music to honor the legacy of drummer, arranger, composer and band leader Louie Bellson. The music festival’s headliner is the Walfredo Reyes Jr. Trio.

The soft pop-rock and funk group BAJA Band will perform at noon. The Starlight’s Theatre Blues Band is performing at 6 p.m. More information regarding the music fest will follow.

For information, call 815-622-1106, email director@visitrockfalls.com or visit louiebellson.com.

SVM Community BriefsRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois