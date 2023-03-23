McCombie seeks nominations to recognize 89th district women

SAVANNA- House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) is seeking nominations for women who have gone above and beyond to help their communities.

Nominations are open to women in the 89th district.

The nominees must be women who solved a community problem, helped those in need, or volunteered for a community organization. Two nominees will be invited to a special women’s recognition event Tuesday, April 18, in Springfield.

Nomination emails should include the following: your name, relation to the nominee, the nominee’s name and contact information, and a description of why they are nominated. The email must include the subject line, Women’s Recognition Event. Nominations are due Saturday, April 1. To submit a nomination, email McCombie@ilhousegop.org.

For more information, call 815-291-8989.