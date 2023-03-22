March 21, 2023
Shaw Local
YWCA of Sauk Valley Women of Achievement Luncheon set for April 13 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network

DIXON - The YWCA of Sauk Valley will host its 40th anniversary Women of Achievement Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.

Admission to the luncheon is open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

The luncheon includes a 50/50 raffle, gift basket drawings, and a dessert dash auction. Check-in for the luncheon begins at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $45 per person, or $350 for a table of eight with sponsorship. Registration is open until Friday, March 24.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/537743704897.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois