Sterling man facing child porn charges

MORRISON – A 35-year-old Sterling man was arrested Tuesday and charged with disseminating and possessing child pornography.
Alexander G. Leatherman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Whiteside County Court.
According to charging documents, on Nov. 8, Leatherman possessed and reproduced or shared a computer file of a child he knew or should have known was younger than 13, whose genitals were exposed.
Bond was set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing April 10, and faces six to 30 years in prison for dissemination and three to seven years for possession, plus fines of $2,000 to $100,000 on each count.
Leatherman, who has no other criminal history in Whiteside or Lee counties, was arrested after the Illinois State Police DCI Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip on Twitter.
Agents called him into the Sterling ISP location for an interview, where evidence gathered from his phone and his confession led to his arrest, the ISP said in a news release.
Go to https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/ for information on keeping kids safe online, and to www.cybertipline.org to report online exploitation.