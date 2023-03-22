Sterling man, 62, accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old

MORRISON – A 62-year-old Sterling man accused of giving alcohol to a 15-year-old girl so that he could fondle and have sex with her pleaded not guilty and is in Whiteside County jail on $200,000 bond.
Ulysses L. Jacobs is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one of contributing to the delinquency of a minor “to facilitate the commission of the offense,” the charging document says.
He entered his plea Monday.
According to court records, the assault happened on Aug. 8.
The abuse charges carry three to seven years each, while contributing is punishable by one to four years.
Jacobs was charged in another case and pleaded not guilty the same day to possession of less than five grams of meth, and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and having no insurance.
The felony charge is punishable by two to five years.
The bond applies to both cases; he also has a preliminary hearing in both on April 3.