Elks podiatry free clinic will be April 20 in Morrison

MORRISON- The Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation and Northwest District Elks Lodges will host a children’s podiatry assessment clinic beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Morrison Family Care Clinic, 303 N. Jackson St.

The clinic’s services are free.

No medical referrals are necessary to visit the clinic, but physicians can refer patients for a specific reason or a second opinion. School nurses may also refer children and families to the clinic.

The clinic is available by appointment only. Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-272-0074.